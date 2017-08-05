Video: Vladimir Putin goes spearfishing in Southern Siberia mountains

President Vladimir Putin has gone spearfishing in southern Siberia’s mountains, the latest stunt for the action man and adventure-loving Russian leader.

Footage released Saturday by Russian state television stations showed Putin steering an inflatable boat and fishing bare-chested with a rod in a mountain lake, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials.

It also showed Putin fishing underwater with a spear gun. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president spent two hours hunting a pike before finally getting it during Wednesday’s trip.

READ MORE: Russia expels 755 U.S. diplomatic staff as retaliation to sanctions

Putin has frequently engaged in action stunts since taking the helm in 2000, flying combat jets, riding horses and fishing bare-chested. He also accompanied a flock of cranes on a hang glider, shot a tiger with a tranquilizer gun and released leopards into a wildlife sanctuary.