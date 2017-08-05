Crime
August 5, 2017 10:04 am
Updated: August 5, 2017 10:10 am

Teen arrested in stabbing of security guard at Dartmouth grocery store

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after police say he stabbed a security guard in a grocery store on Friday during an arrest.

He was arrested at No Frills, located near Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue, by the guard for alleged theft.

While being escorted to the store’s office, he stabbed the guard in the abdomen with a knife and then fled the scene.

The guard was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene approximately 5:30 p.m.

“The accused was arrested a short distance away by patrol members,” police said in a statement.

The teenager has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

