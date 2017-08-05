Environment
August 5, 2017 2:35 am

Brown shark bites Cape Cod fisherman after he reels it in

By Staff The Associated Press

Brown, or sandbar shark, at the Georgia Aquarium.

Wikimedia Commons user Brian Gratwicke
A man fishing on the shore of Cape Cod late at night was bitten by a shark after he reeled it in.

Falmouth police and fire officials say a 34-year-old man from Swansea was fishing on Menauhant Beach around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

The say the man had reeled in the brown shark, which was several feet long, and was trying to unhook it when it bit him on the foot.

He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shark was released back into the ocean.

