Munro Wildfire near Peachland aided by provincial state of emergency

Numerous fire departments came to Peachland’s aid Friday afternoon, helping quickly douse flames that were burning a kilometre away from the community, and closer yet to their water treatment plant.

“We currently have fire departments from Ellison, Summerland, Kelowna, and Peachland doing some structural protection,” Peachland Assistant Fire Chief James Springer said, adding that the B.C. Wildfire Service had sent in a 23 person crew along with helicopters and air tankers to action the wildfire.

The Munro Lake FSR Wildfire is being held at three hectares (1 hectare = 2.47 acres) thanks to an inter-agency response, a team effort that was not available in 2012 when the Trepanier Wildfire grew quickly to 200 hectares and destroyed four homes.

In September 2012, Peachland Fire Department crews assembled, but could only watch the blaze from the city limits due to municipal fire fighting restrictions.

It was nearly an hour after the first call before air support arrived at the Trepanier Fire event.

Friday saw immediate action by Peachland fire crews and forestry service.

“The inter-agency dependencies are easier during the provincial state of emergency,” B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius told Global News, adding the declaration ensures fires get the cooperative effort needed because financial resources are readily available to assist communities with the expense.

The fire reportedly started away from riding trails in a remote area near Princeton Avenue and McDougald Roads off the Munro Lake Forest Service Road, according to Springer.

“It was down in the valley, down in the gully by the creek where it started and it went up the slope really quick,” Springer said.

Residents nearby were on edge at the first sight of smoke.

“We’re all a little worried. Anything could happen,” said Julian, a man who lives near the Munro fire.

At 7 p.m., Dylan Mamo was still considering packing his car and getting ready to leave, despite a large-scale effort to douse the flames.

“I’m pretty scared right now. Not sure what’s going to happen,” Mamo told Global News.

The first plume of smoke was reported around 3:30 p.m.

“My neighbour said that around 3:30, he started hearing some shaking in his house,” nearby resident Marty Bieksa said. “He actually thought it was an earthquake but it was a couple bombers flying low, starting to dump on the fire.”

“We’ve packed up the stuff ready to go,” Bieksa, a father of three young children said. “We just wanted to give it a quick check before we tailed out of here.”

While many nearby residents were prepared to leave, they were also watching crews in awe, especially the palnes dumping making constant rounds from the local water reservoir and dropping retardant from the air.

“It’s actually scary, but I’m glad they hit it as hard as they did, as fast as they did. They did a good job of doing that,” Raymond Fedrow, a resident of the area for eight years, said.

Crews remain at the Munro Wildfire working to contain the blaze.

“It’s looking good right now,” said Assistant Chief Springer. “But with the winds coming up, being hot and dry, things can change at any point in time. But right now, we’re looking good.”

Crews are hoping people bide the law and keep off-road vehicles out of the back-country this long weekend and not be careless with fire.

“We’re not sure how this one started, but obviously there’s no lightning in the last little bit, so just everyone be careful out in the bush,” Spinger said.