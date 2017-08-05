Over 5 weeks later, Albertans still don’t know how big the Journey Energy oil leak was

More than five weeks after a Journey Energy pipeline leaked near Winfield, Alta., both the company and Alberta’s energy regulator have yet to reveal how much oil was spilled.

On June 29, a leak was discovered in the same area where 1,000 litres leaked from a Journey Energy pipeline the day before.

The second leak affected an unnamed creek that contains fish and serves as a habitat for other wildlife, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

Thirty-six fish and two voles were found dead near the leak sites, it was reported in early July.

However, since that time, neither the AER nor Journey Energy has said whether more animals have been found dead.

A Journey Energy spokesperson said on July 5 that it could take a few days to provide an estimate of the spill’s size.

The company did not return Global News’ inquiry about the size of the leak on Thursday.

The AER told Global News on Friday that Journey Energy was still onsite and cleaning up at the site where the leak took place but said it still hadn’t received an estimate for how much oil escaped.

While companies are required to report spills and their volumes to the regulator, there is no timeline for when they have to do that.

“We don’t specify when they have to because every spill is different and sometimes it takes varied amounts of time to clean up and… get final numbers,” Cassie Naas, senior advisor with the AER, told Global News. “When the cleanup is complete… this will be included in our incident investigation report – all those details will be there.

“Sometimes it takes a day to get the results depending on the spill and the complexity of it and sometimes it takes longer. It’s completely normal for this long a time.”

Mike Hudema, a climate and energy campaigner with Greenpeace Canada, told Global News on Friday that he believes Albertans should have been given more information after five weeks.

“It’s completely unacceptable that we have a spill that entered a water body that killed fish and animals and five weeks later we still don’t even have basic information,” he said.

“Albertans and the public deserve timely information, they deserve to know what impacts this spill had, how big this spill is and what caused it and that information should be available.

“Yes, spills are complicated but within a few days, you should be able to determine how was actually released,” he added. “And if you can’t determine that, it means there’s a much bigger problem.

“These companies should be monitoring when spills occur, they should know how long those spills happened and should be able to get a spill volume amount fairly quickly and if they can’t, that means that there’s several different problems along the way and we could be dealing with a much bigger situation.”

Global News reached out to Alberta’s energy ministry for comment on the spill but the government declined to speak on the matter.

“Given that the AER is an independent agency responsible for the monitoring and regulating of pipelines, it would be inappropriate for the minister or any official within Alberta Energy to comment at this time,” an Alberta Energy spokesperson said.

