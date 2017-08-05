Canada
August 5, 2017 12:52 am

RCMP seek Gavin Cyr, a 29-year-old man missing since Saturday

By News Anchor  CKNW
Gavin Cyr was last sen on July 29, and reported missing August 2. An example of the backpack he may be carrying has been provided by Coquitlam RCMP..

Coquitlam RCMP
Coquitlam Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a 29-year-old man who was last seen on July 29, but wasn’t reported missing until four days later.

Gavin Cyr reportedly told friends he was going on a trip, but he didn’t say where.

Cyr has been diagnosed with mental health concerns and he doesn’t have his medication with him, police said.

Friends and family are concerned that he isn’t prepared for the hot weather and poor air quality.

He’s described as being six feet tall, weighing about 208 lbs with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Cyr was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and carrying a large hiking backpack.

He drives a light blue Hyundai Accent hatchback, with the licence plate number BT9 31W.

