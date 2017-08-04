Crime
August 4, 2017 9:21 pm

New Mexico cow shootings prompt fears of serial cattle killer

By Staff The Associated Press

Cattle on plains outside Las Vegas, NM.

Education Images/UIG via Getty Images
CARLSBAD, N.M. – The fatal shootings of several cows in southeastern New Mexico have sparked fears of a serial cattle killer running loose.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that another six cattle on two separate properties were shot and killed. Detectives say a high-calibre rifle was used in the shooting from within a half-mile radius.

Deputies have ruled out an accidental shooting and don’t believe the cows are being killed for meat because they were left in fields.

READ MORE: Around 200 cattle found dead in southwest Sask.

The case is being labeled as one of “extreme animal cruelty,” which is a fourth-degree felony.

The shootings come after another cow shooting in June south of Carlsbad.

Lt. Matt Hutchinson says Eddy County has seen an uptick in cattle shootings this year.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

