New Mexico cow shootings prompt fears of serial cattle killer

CARLSBAD, N.M. – The fatal shootings of several cows in southeastern New Mexico have sparked fears of a serial cattle killer running loose.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that another six cattle on two separate properties were shot and killed. Detectives say a high-calibre rifle was used in the shooting from within a half-mile radius.

Deputies have ruled out an accidental shooting and don’t believe the cows are being killed for meat because they were left in fields.

The case is being labeled as one of “extreme animal cruelty,” which is a fourth-degree felony.

The shootings come after another cow shooting in June south of Carlsbad.

Lt. Matt Hutchinson says Eddy County has seen an uptick in cattle shootings this year.