Two people charged in connection with Williams Lake looting

Police say two people have been charged in connection with looting in Williams Lake during the evacuation order due to the wildfires.

The charges come after 10 people were arrested in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas for break and enters last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Nickolas Frederick Ivany and 24-year-old Alana Mika Ward, both Williams Lake residents, have been charged with possession of stolen property.

Ivany has also been charged with obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the arrests were made on July 11, after a string of break and enters in the city.

Of the seven confirmed break-ins in Williams Lake, three took place after residents were told to clear out of the city.

Police said they were able to link those three post-evacuation break-ins together, and after executing a search warrant were able to tie them to Ivany and Ward.

Last month, Mounties deployed an additional 300 members across the province to assist with traffic control and public safety in the battle against the wildfires.