August 4, 2017 7:19 pm

SaskPower warns of fraud calls

By Web Producer  Global News

SaskPower is warning customers of fraudulent callers threatening to disconnect power if payment is not received by a certain date.

Small business in Regina have been targeted lately, and SaskPower is advising residents to hang up the call immediately if they believe they are being scammed and to call the police.

SaskPower says they do not handle overdue accounts with phone calls. To check your account’s status, SaskPower says you can contact them at 1-888-757-6937.

Global News