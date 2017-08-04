Canada
August 4, 2017 7:31 pm

Interface fire burning near Peachland

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
An interface fire is burning near the Munro Lake Forest Service Road and the McDougald Road.

That is about five and a half kilometres southwest of Peachland.

It began about 3:30 Friday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service has sent ground crews, two helicopters and tankers to the scene.

The Peachland Fire Department is fighting the flames as well.

 

