Interface fire burning near Peachland
An interface fire is burning near the Munro Lake Forest Service Road and the McDougald Road.
That is about five and a half kilometres southwest of Peachland.
It began about 3:30 Friday afternoon.
The BC Wildfire Service has sent ground crews, two helicopters and tankers to the scene.
The Peachland Fire Department is fighting the flames as well.
