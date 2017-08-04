Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, August 04, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Dry weather will persist for the Southern Interior. Friday marks the 36th day of no rain at the Kelowna weather station. We are now tied with July 16 to August 20th, 1998 for the 3rd driest stretch at YLW.

When will we see precipitation? The chances are slim this weekend. Mountain areas will see a slight chance Sunday or Monday but there is a lot of uncertainty. Valley areas appear to stay dry through the August Long Weekend.

Slight improvement of the haze is possible for the Southern Interior, although variable haze is still expected this weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 28C to 36C

~ Duane/Wesla