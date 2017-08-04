Police on scene of shooting in Abbotsford

Police have been called to the scene of a brazen daylight shooting in Abbotsford.

Investigators got the call shortly before 4 p.m. to the Clearbrook commercial area near George Ferguson Way and Oriole Crescent.

One witness at the scene said police have asked residents to go into their homes, and are in the neighbourhood with K-9 dog units.

@CKNW hi. I'm o. Abbotsford and just got asked to go into my house because of shooting and bringing dogs out. Just took this pic. pic.twitter.com/Sf7zK1STYT — Lynn Kool (@lynnkool) August 4, 2017

Police said one victim believed to be in his early 20’s was shot in the chest, and has been airlifted to hospital in unknown condition.

A vehicle was located at the scene that police believe belongs to the victim.

PHOTOS: Scene of the shooting and the victim’s vehicle

The shooter remains at large at this hour, and police have yet to provide a description.

It remains unknown if the attack was targeted or if the shooter and victim knew one another.