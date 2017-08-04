Police on scene of shooting in Abbotsford
A A
Police have been called to the scene of a brazen daylight shooting in Abbotsford.
Investigators got the call shortly before 4 p.m. to the Clearbrook commercial area near George Ferguson Way and Oriole Crescent.
One witness at the scene said police have asked residents to go into their homes, and are in the neighbourhood with K-9 dog units.
Police said one victim believed to be in his early 20’s was shot in the chest, and has been airlifted to hospital in unknown condition.
A vehicle was located at the scene that police believe belongs to the victim.
PHOTOS: Scene of the shooting and the victim’s vehicle
The shooter remains at large at this hour, and police have yet to provide a description.
It remains unknown if the attack was targeted or if the shooter and victim knew one another.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.