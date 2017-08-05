Free beer sign catching attention of Saskatoon motorists and SLGA officials

A local auto dealership has had more than a few folks cranking their heads on Circle Drive East leading up to the long weekend.

ADI Autos is not only promoting a barbecue for patrons but free beer as part of its customer appreciation day on Saturday, Aug. 5.

A spokesperson for the company clarified that only “root beer” will be on tap for those attending the event and test driving cars.

An official with the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) who noticed the sign, stopped into the dealership earlier in the week to investigate what was going on.

ADI Autos extended an apology to anyone who found the sign distasteful, in a province known for the worst rates of impaired driving in the country.

“For those people we do apologize, we’re not trying to be offensive – it’s just a little bit of humour and it is root beer so it’s not alcoholic beer,” Kerry Kelly, sales consultant with ADI Autos, said.

“We’re a very safe business and we wouldn’t want to put our customers into any kind of trouble once they leave here.”

In 2015, Saskatchewan had far more impaired driving charges than any other province.

Since 1986, Saskatchewan’s impaired driving rate has decreased by 37 per cent, the least of any province.

Saskatoon police warned motorists earlier in this week that check stops will be conducted over the weekend and if you decide to drink, don’t drive – plan a safe ride home instead.