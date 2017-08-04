New homeowners frustrated after receiving a bill for a water heater rental they knew nothing about

New homeowners in Peterborough received a new bill of $701.25 for a water heater rental on their Enbridge statement in June. This cost came as a shock to Melissa Gueran and Jason Phelps who said they didn’t know they were renting a water heater.

“We moved in Jan. 22 of 2016, and my husband originally said he wanted to buy a water heater. We’re so new to it, it was our first house so we don’t know how it all works anyways,” said Melissa Gueran.

Gueran said that when they moved in, they never saw any costs for a water heater so assumed it was covered in the cost of the mortgage.

“To charge me $47.50 a month when my highest gas bill since we moved in has been $38 is ridiculous,” said Phelps.

Global reached out to Enercare which responded with this statement: “Mr. Phelps’ builder entered into an agreement with Enercare and requested delivery of a specific rental water heater. Accordingly, Enercare supplied the builder with the requested rental water heater which was then installed in the home, prior to Mr. Phelps having purchased the home.”

When Global reached out to the builder, Picture Homes, they said that when someone buys a home, the purchase of the sale they sign explains they can either rent or purchase a water heater from Enercare.

When Global asked Enercare why it took them so long to bill this home and others in the area, the statement read, “We understand that there was a delay in Mr. Phelps’ receipt of his Enbridge bills [which contain the Enercare rental fees] because the street address for the home had not yet been fully turned over to the Town for the requisite mailing purposes.”

During Global’s interview with the new homeowners, Enercare called Gueran back and offered to sell them the $3,000 water heater at half price, or have it removed for no cost. They said they will also waive the $701.25 bill.

The new homeowners said they need some time to decide if this is a reasonable price for what the water heater is worth.

Phelps said he is still confused as to why they never received this rental bill earlier, as they have had no issues receiving other bills.

Enercare reminds new homeowners “to always review the terms of their purchase agreements in order to fully understand the terms and conditions of their purchase as well as any rental equipment associated with the purchase, prior to closing.”