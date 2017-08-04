Okotoks outdoor water ban continues as Alberta town monitors long weekend usage

The southern Alberta town of Okotoks is now monitoring its water supply and demand to consider introducing a partial return to outdoor watering.

The news comes as a result of the community’s cooperation in following the mandated water ban that was put in place on Friday, July 28, according to an update from the town.

The community saw a decrease in demand for water by as much as six million litres on consecutive days. This provided the reservoirs with enough time to recharge to sustainable levels.

More time is still needed to ensure the reservoirs are maintaining these levels, however.

“This has been a real partnership between the town and the community in managing our water resources,” infrastructure and operations director Chris Radford said.

“The result is that our water reservoirs have been able to recuperate. However, southern Alberta is experiencing a significant drought that will continue to impact our watershed and we will monitor the balance between supply and demand over the long weekend to ensure water levels can be sustained.”

Meanwhile, there are water restrictions being put in place elsewhere in Alberta Friday in places such as Black Diamond and Turner Valley.

The restrictions all come as a result of the ongoing drought in southern Alberta.

Read more on the ban from the Town of Okotoks on its website here