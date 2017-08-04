Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton area

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Edmonton area shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The weather agency warns that conditions are favourable for the “development of severe thunderstorms” that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the main threat from this system of storms is heavy rain and large hail.

“With many outdoor activities planned for this evening, including the Eskimos game, Big Valley Jamboree and Heritage Festival…if you are planning on attending, be prepared for severe weather,” Beyer said.

Severe t-storms east of #yeg is moving S. Heavy rain and hail embedded within pockets of the line. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/aEOH3BuLpc — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 4, 2017

As of 3:30 p.m., on Friday afternoon, there were numerous cells developing north of Edmonton and moving south.

Beyer expects “on and off” thundershower activity for most of the night.

“The active weather is rather isolated; you’ll have a cell leaving heavy rain and hail, and a short distance later be seeing a blue sky,” he said.

Environment Canada warns to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. These systems are expected to bring heavy rain, which the weather agency warns are “likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

