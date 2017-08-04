Canada
August 4, 2017 4:20 pm
Updated: August 4, 2017 4:36 pm

More fencing installed at Albion Falls following fatalities and rescues

Ted Michaels By News Anchor  900 CHML

Visitors to Hamilton waterfalls, including Albion Falls, are encouraged to safe stay this weekend.

Hamilton Conservation Authority
A A

The city of Hamilton is urging waterfall visitors to avoid joining the $135 club this long weekend.

That’s the cost of a ticket for trespassing — and the city has handed out more than half a dozen of them over the past couple of weeks at Albion Falls as it tries to prevent deaths and injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after fall at Albion Falls

This week, the city installed approximately 215 metres of new fencing at the popular site, along with 30 new warning signs in an ongoing effort to keep people on marked trails.

READ MORE: Medical emergency leads to rope rescue at Albion Falls

It’s also warning that accessing the bottom of Albion Falls will be considered trespassing, and visitors may be charged.

 



This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Ted Michaels, 2017

Report an error
albion fall
City of Hamilton
watefalls hamilton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News