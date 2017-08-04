More fencing installed at Albion Falls following fatalities and rescues

The city of Hamilton is urging waterfall visitors to avoid joining the $135 club this long weekend.

That’s the cost of a ticket for trespassing — and the city has handed out more than half a dozen of them over the past couple of weeks at Albion Falls as it tries to prevent deaths and injuries.

This week, the city installed approximately 215 metres of new fencing at the popular site, along with 30 new warning signs in an ongoing effort to keep people on marked trails.

It’s also warning that accessing the bottom of Albion Falls will be considered trespassing, and visitors may be charged.