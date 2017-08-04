Police reminding residents of $50,000 reward for information in Htoo triple homicide investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reminding the public of a reward of $50,000 for information in a triple murder of a Regina family.

On August 6, 2010, Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw and their three-year-old son Seven June Htoo were found by their landlord, murdered in their Uplands townhouse.

The family were Karen refugees and had moved to Regina from a Thai refugee camp. They had lived in Regina for two years at the time of their murders.

In 2014, the RPS issued the $50,000 reward in hopes someone would come forward with information.

Despite hundreds of police interviews, RCMP, FBI and other law enforcement’s involvement, the murders have not been solved and the reward has not led to any arrests.

RPS said this case is still a priority and anyone with information should call RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

