2nd victim dies after southeast Calgary crash as police investigation continues

A woman critically injured in a Wednesday crash in southeast Calgary has died, Global News has learned.

Friends say the woman, in her 20s, was the sister of the driver who was killed at the scene of the crash.

“A 39-year-old male was operating a black pickup truck through the intersection at 130 Avenue and left that location at a fairly high rate of speed,” Sgt. Colin Foster said Wednesday. “The vehicle then struck a car that was coming out of the Canadian Tire superstore.

“As a result of that collision, the driver of the red [vehicle] was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Co-owner of Trevi Pools and Spa Paul Tallon said the driver of the pickup truck has epilepsy and may have had a seizure at the time. Tallon said he was undergoing tests in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed Thursday they are looking at the pickup driver’s pre-existing medical condition as a possible factor in the crash.

By law, Alberta drivers are required to report any health condition that may affect their ability to drive.

“Where the person knows they have a medical condition like epilepsy or diabetes, in those situations the courts will look at if the person behaved reasonably in the circumstances,” said Lorian Hardcastle, a University of Calgary associate professor who specializes in health and tort law. “So, had the person talked to their doctor and the doctor said, ‘It’s fine if you drive’?”

Hardcastle said in most provinces, doctors must report if someone has a medical condition to provincial licensing authorities.

“In Alberta, doctors can report that information to motor vehicles, but it’s voluntary on the part of the doctor.”

