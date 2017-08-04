Peterborough police hunt for driver of green Chevy pickup after hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a green Chevrolet pickup truck that fled the scene of a crash in Peterborough, Ont., Friday morning.

On Aug. 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a collision between a green Chevy pickup with a silver tailgate and a red Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, police say. The pickup truck left the scene.

The truck is green with a silver tailgate; the licence plate appears to read AS75227 and there is a large #5 on the right side of the rear window. Both the driver and passenger in the truck were caucasian men; one wore a camouflage T-shirt and dark ball cap and the other wore a white T-shirt with grey hoodie and blue coat He had on blue jeans, black shoes and a dark ball cap with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca