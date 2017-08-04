Smoke continues to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Okanagan Friday.
Smoke continues to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Okanagan Friday.
The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior and Northern Health Authorities, are continuing the smoky skies bulletin.
Areas covered by the bulletin include: 100 Mile, Arrow Lakes, Boundary, Cariboo North, Cariboo South, Chilcotin, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Kinbasket, Kootenay Lake, Kootenay Park, Nicola, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, Slocan Lake, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay, Yellowhead and Yoho Park.
Some people may experience coughing, smoke irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
People with lung diseases can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.
The current air quality health index for Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton is 7, which is considered high risk.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.