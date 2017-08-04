Saskatoon weather outlook: thunderstorm risk Saturday

There will be a little bit of everything weather wise for your August long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a cloudy morning in Saskatoon with a chance of showers into late this afternoon.

We’re expecting to reach a high of 23 degrees.

There is a risk of showers lasting until the evening and cloudy skies will continue to stick around.

Tonight

After the showers move out this evening, the skies will stay partly cloudy, as we dip down to the low teens.

Saturday

A mix of sun and clouds will continue into Saturday, as there’s a good chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

We will warm up to an afternoon high of 23 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday should be our warmest and driest day of the August long weekend.

There will be bit more sunshine to start and a daytime high around 26 degrees.

Saskatchewan Day Monday

A cold front will swing through into early holiday Monday with winds from the north.

We’ll see some clouds and a chance of showers, with temperatures staying in the low 20s.

Work Week Outlook

We should see some sunshine starting on Tuesday, kicking off the week with daytime highs in the low 20s.

After that, the sunshine will continue, with afternoon temperatures bumping up into the mid 20s by mid-week.

Lesley Kelly took this Aug. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of flax and canola near Watrous.

