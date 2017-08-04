Edmonton Traffic

August 4, 2017 1:28 pm

Shocking video shows man clipped by SUV flying through the air in Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man walked away with only a broken arm after a crash caught on video showed an SUV veering off a busy Edmonton road, hitting a curb and sailing through the air, and crashing into several parked cars.

Video has surfaced of a heart-stopping collision earlier this week in which a man narrowly avoided being ploughed down by an out-of-control vehicle.

The crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in a security company parking lot just west of Calgary Trail near 56 Avenue.

The short security camera video shows a man walking across the parking lot towards Calgary Trail. A large, black SUV veers right, heading towards the parking lot. The vehicle hits the curb and is launched into the air, clipping the man as it flips and crashes on its roof, also hitting seven other vehicles.

Police investigate a crash near Calgary Trail and 56 Avenue on Aug. 1, 2017.

Dean Twardzik/ Global News

Amazingly, the man – who reportedly works in the area – walked away with just a broken arm. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation was ongoing but they believe the driver suffered a medical episode at the time of the collision.

Police investigate a crash near Calgary Trail and 56 Avenue on Aug. 1, 2017.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
