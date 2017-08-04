Crystal meth seized in Brandon, Man. drug raid
A significant amount of crystal meth has been taken off Brandon streets.
Police seized $150,000 worth of the drug from a home in the west end of the western Manitoba city.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested and is facing drug charges.
Police discovered the drugs while executing a search warrant.
