August 4, 2017 11:50 am

Crystal meth seized in Brandon, Man. drug raid

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police seized $150,000 worth of crystal meth from a Brandon, Man. home

Brandon Police / Handout
A significant amount of crystal meth has been taken off Brandon streets.

Police seized $150,000 worth of the drug from a home in the west end of the western Manitoba city.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and is facing drug charges.

Police discovered the drugs while executing a search warrant.
