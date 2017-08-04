Trial date set for man accused of shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks

A Calgary man accused of killing Stampeders football player Mylan Hicks will stand trial in late 2018.

READ MORE: Mylan Hicks’ mother visits Stampeders, sits behind bench at Grey Cup

Nineteen-year-old Nelson Lugela is charged with the second-degree murder of Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back with the football team’s practice roster.

Hicks was shot outside of Marquee Beer Market on Sept. 25, 2016 following an altercation inside the nightclub that spilled outside after closing.

READ MORE: ‘We were like brothers’: Calgary Stampeders play Grey Cup in memory of Mylan Hicks

He was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved.

The jury trial is set to begin Dec. 3, 2018 and is scheduled to last two weeks.

There was a trial date proposed for approximately one week earlier, but court heard the 2018 Grey Cup could interfere with player availability for the trial.

READ MORE: Preliminary trial date set for accused in shooting death of Stampeder Mylan Hicks

“That’s a new one for me,” Justice David Gates said in response to the reason for the delay.

Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2018.