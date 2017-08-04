Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swath of southern Ontario, including the London region.

Forecasters are warning that conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

The advisory covers London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

The storms are expected to arrive late Friday morning and continue through the afternoon.

The national weather service says intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and lightning can be deadly.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Conditions are expected to improve for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and highs of around 22 C both days.

Rain is in the forecast for holiday Monday.