Two positive tests in Saskatchewan for West Nile virus

There have been two positive lab tests in Saskatchewan so far this year for West Nile virus, one in the past week.

The results doesn’t mean anyone has been infected this year.

Doctors only follow up when it’s neuro-invasive, which is less than one per cent of the time.

Culex tarsalis mosquito numbers have increased in the past week in southern and central regions of the province.

They are typically most active on warm evenings and between dusk and dawn.

With the August long weekend approaching, health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

“This is when the opportunity to get infected is potentially at its highest because the risk of the mosquitoes is at the highest and people are more likely to be going outside and spending time where they could be exposed to mosquitoes,” explained Dr. Denise Werker, Saskatchewan’s deputy chief medical health officer.

Officials said people should protect themselves by covering up and wearing repellents.

People are also reminded to eliminate any amount of standing water in yards to help lower mosquito counts.

In the worst cases, West Nile virus can cause paralysis and even a coma.

However most infected people will get a fever and feel generally unwell for a couple of days.