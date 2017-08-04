Montreal police investigate warehouse fire

Montreal police were investigating what is being described as a “fire of unknown origins” in a warehouse on Notre-Dame Street West, near Angrignon Boulevard, early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 2:45 a.m. by an ambulance crew driving by on Highway 20.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the fire started outside the warehouse in a stack of wooden palettes, before the spreading to the building.

“It caused important damages,” he said.

One of the building’s owners spoke to Global News and said 20 per cent of the building had been damaged.

Firefighters on scene of suspicious fire at a warehouse on Notre Dame West. Possible arson. 1 firefighter injured. pic.twitter.com/DDrH52oVZl — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 4, 2017

Notre-Dame Street was closed between Angrigon and St-Pierre for several hours as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

There was no inside the building at the time, but one firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated for a heat-related illness.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and Couture said there are no suspects.