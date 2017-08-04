Canada
August 4, 2017 8:09 am

Documents reveal two previously unknown Nova Scotia nursing home deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two more Nova Scotia nursing home residents have died after being pushed by other residents.

The cases – previously undisclosed and outlined in coroner’s reports obtained through a freedom of information request – bring the number of such deaths since 2008 to 11.

The two newly revealed deaths, both since Jan. 1 last year, are the latest examples of such fatalities occurring without the Health Department notifying the public.

READ MORE: 8 have died in NS nursing homes due to violence from other residents since 2008

A third death did become public – the case of 79-year-old Gordon Birchell was reported to The Canadian Press by a family friend and later confirmed by the RCMP.

Last year, The Canadian Press published reports of eight deaths since 2008 and found five had never been revealed to the public either by police or the province, and that one case wasn’t investigated until the public revelations.

READ MORE: Guilt, anger, depression: Loved ones reveal toll of Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s crimes

The latest documents from the medical examiner’s office say another death occurred last year at the Harbour View Haven in Lunenburg, while the latest came this year at the Shannex Orchard home in Kentville.

Neither home was available for comment.

