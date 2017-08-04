COMMENTARY: Is Hamilton’s LRT a sure bet ?

I had an interesting email exchange with a young Hamiltonian who attends McMaster, by the name of Chelsea.

Chelsea supports LRT and she asked me if, since the province has given a thumbs up to the environmental assessment, is LRT a sure bet now?

I told Chelsea that I could say, without any doubt, that the answer is “maybe.”

You see Chelsea, it’s all about politics, and politics is more difficult to predict than the weather.

If the Liberals win next year’s provincial election, or if the NDP pulls a huge upset and win, it’s likely that LRT will go ahead.

If Patrick Brown’s PC’s win, the picture is more opaque.

Brown told me a few weeks ago on The Bill Kelly Show, that he would honour the wishes of Hamilton council about transit.

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for LRT and that kind of ambiguity might embolden some of the LRT naysayers on council to bail on the project.

And don’t forget, Chelsea, that there’s a municipal election next year too, and if more anti-LRT types are elected, they could pull the plug on the project .

It’s all about politics Chelsea, and the one sure bet about politics is, there’s no such thing as a sure bet.

