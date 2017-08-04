Man killed after pickup truck rolls near Hanna, Alberta

The RCMP is investigating after a 50-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash northeast of Hanna, Alta. Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a crash on Highway 586 at 7:10 a.m. When they got there, they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck – who police said is from the Little Smoky area but was working in the Consort area – was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The RCMP said they believe the crash occurred hours before they were called.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Hanna is located about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Calgary.