Back-to-back blowouts for the Calgary Stampeders

Playing for the second time in five days didn’t slow down the Calgary Stampeders as they earned another big win Thursday night, beating Toronto 41-24.

Marquay McDaniel had a pair of touchdowns while Roy Finch had a 103-yard punt return for a touchdown. Jerome Messam and DaVaris Daniels also scored for Calgary.

Receiver Lemar Durant left the game in the first quarter due to an injury and did not return.

Rookie Jameer Thurman had his first CFL interception while Alex Singleton earned his first sack.

Since losing to Montreal in Week 4, the Stamps have defeated Saskatchewan, Hamilton and Toronto by a combined score of 128-35.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw three touchdown passes and finished completed 19-of-24 passes for 249 yards for Calgary. Andrew Buckley took over as quarterback in the fourth quarter.

The Stampeders have a bye week for Week 8 and are back in action Aug., 18 in B.C. The pre-game show on NewsTalk 770 goes at 7 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.