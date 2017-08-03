Vernon and Okanagan first nation officials urge water conservation

The Okanagan Indian Band is asking residents who get their water from the HOL/Irish Creek Water Reservoir to conserve water.

If water use isn’t reduced, the band says residents risk temporarily losing their water supply and not having enough water on hand to put out fires.

The band said on Wednesday the reservoir was at 60 per cent capacity. That had dropped to 54 per cent by Thursday morning.

“If the water consumption continues at this rate, the pump is going to fail and the reservoir will empty,” the band said in a news release.

Greater Vernon Water Continues Stage 1 Water Restrictions

With water levels in one of its potable water sources below normal, Greater Vernon Water is also urging water users to conserve.

Greater Vernon Water said the level of its Duteau Creek Reservoir was found to be “below normal” on Aug. 1.

“Precipitation in June and July was very low and we are experiencing increased water demands,” it said in a media release.

The utility company says average water use during the last 10 days of July was down four per cent compared to the first 20 days of the month. However, the company is aiming for a larger 10 per cent reduction.

Stage 1 water restrictions means residents can only water their lawns and gardens three days a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

The Okanagan region is experiencing a dry spell. No rain has been recorded at the Kelowna weather station since June 28, marking 35 consecutive days with no rain. The record is 44 days. That was set in 2003.

– with files from Wesla Wong