Vernon staffs additional fire stations in response to fire threat

The City of Vernon is temporarily boosting the staffing at two of its fire halls in response to the elevated fire risk.

The city announced Thursday that for five weeks, there will be staff based out of Stations 2 and 3 for six hours each day to “ensure early response to fires.”

Stations 2 and 3, located in Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge, are normally not staffed on a regular basis. Normally, firefighting equipment is stored at the two secondary stations and used by volunteer firefighters responding to fires.

The additional staffing will be a mix of career and volunteer firefighters.

Five weeks of additional staffing at Stations 2 and 3 is expected to cost the city $79,000.

Vernon has instituted the temporary staffing boost at the request of the fire department.

The additional staffing will be reassessed if the fire danger subsides.