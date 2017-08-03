Calvin Ross wins Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship in Kingston

“It’s one of the best days of my life, I’m speechless but really excited.”

That’s what Calvin Ross said after winning the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championships in Kingston at the historic Cataraqui Country Club which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The 18-year-old ball striker from Fredericton, N.B., won the tournament with a four-round total of 271.

His score of 9-under par was seven shots better than Tristan Mandur from Victoria, B.C. Winning the bronze medal was Chris Vandette from Beaconsfield, Que.

Ross, who attends Texas Southern University on a scholarship, set a course record on Wednesday. He fired an 8-under par 62, that broke the old record set by Chris Barber.

Next year’s championship tournament will be held in Medicine Hat, Alta.