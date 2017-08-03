Wettlaufer inquiry to meet with families, conduct public hearings

Two members of a counsel tasked with looking into the province’s long-term care homes offered some insight into a two-year probe, launched in response to an admission of guilt by a former nurse.

The public inquiry’s lead counsel, William C. McDowell, and senior counsel, Elizabeth Hewitt, told media during a news conference in London on Thursday afternoon that their first step is to connect with families of Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s victims.

With a two-year timeline from the province, he said counsel will be interviewing expert witnesses, going over documents from long-term care facilities, and looking into evidence gathered during police investigations.

“Our mandate is to conduct an investigation, to present evidence which will allow the commissioner to determine the facts.”

By July 31, 2019, Commissioner Eileen Gillese will present a report with the facts, her opinions on them, and recommendations to prevent offences like Wettlaufer’s from ever happening again.

“The purpose of the inquiry is not to make findings of civil or criminal liability, it is to report on the facts and then others may draw inferences from those findings,” said McDowell.

As for how far-reaching its results may be, he emphasized the inquiry is grounded in Wettlaufer’s offences, and the facilities where they happened: Meadow Park in London, and Caressant Care in Woodstock.

“It’ll be an interesting question the extent to which the findings about what happened in the facilities in this region would have application across the province,” he said.

Standing hearings to see who may testify during the investigation will begin sometime late in October or November. Public hearings are tentatively expected to start late spring.

The inquiry comes after Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault. She admitted to giving her victims unnecessary doses of insulin; she had access to the drugs at the long-term care homes where she worked, knowing the medications weren’t strictly accounted for.

McDowell said the probe also aims to provide answers to the many questions raised since Wettlaufer’s crimes were made known.

“Common themes included how could such crimes be committed within busy long-term care facilities? Had Ms. Wettlaufer come to the attention of the regulator authorities, was there anything, anything in her private life or earlier career which ought to have raised concerns?”

But Susan Horvath, a daughter of Wettlaufer’s last murder victim, Arpad Horvath, is skeptical she’ll get the answers she’s looking for.

“I’m hoping so, but at the end of the day… as the gentleman was right to say, we don’t know how much we can correct in this situation.”

Once the inquiry’s report is publicized, it’ll be up to the provincial government to enforce any of its recommendations.

There is no estimated cost for the probe yet.