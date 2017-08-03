arnold george
Police seek public’s help locating missing 75-year-old man

Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man, last seen early Thursday afternoon in east London.

Arnold George was last seen around 1 p.m. in the Hamilton Road and Egerton Street area, police said.

He is described as an Indigenous male, 5-foot-6, with a slim build, balding, with grey hair on the sides. George has a white scruffy beard and a mustache, and was wearing a red long-sleeved dress shirt, blue jeans, running shoes, and a dark blue baseball hat.

Police said they and Arnold’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.

