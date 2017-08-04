Fireworks 2017: Highlights, road closures, and celebrating responsibly

It’s not only haze that has made an appearance in Vancouver recently — fireworks have also graced the city’s skies – and they’re staying, for one more night.

The annual Honda Celebration of Light, one of the most anticipated summer events in the city, has returned for a three-night fireworks event. The first two shows happened on July 29 and August 2, with the third and final show happening Saturday, August 5.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the first two nights of the show with Team Japan going first (July 29), followed by Team U.K. (Aug. 2). Team Canada will light up the night skies Saturday.

Successful first night of 2017 Celebration of Light in English Bay

This year, the teams are required to include a Canadian song in their shows to honour Canada’s 150th birthday.

Here are some of the highlights from the last two shows: Akariya Fireworks (representing Japan) and Jubilee Fireworks (representing the U.K.).

Highlights from Team Japan’s performance at 2017 Celebration of Light

Team UK’s firework performance lights up smokey Vancouver sky

Transit, road closures

TransLink officials say they will increase service for the Celebration of Light with additional trains running on the Expo, Millennium and Canada Lines before, during, and after the event.

Additional buses will also be on the roads and the SeaBus will be offering additional sailings. A full list of transit changes is available here.

There are also some road closures taking in place. The closures begin at 7:30 p.m. in the West End, it will affect the area bordered by Beach Avenue, Thurlow, Alberni and Gilford streets.

There will also be road closures in Kits Point, affecting the area bordered by Cornwall Avenue, and Arbutus and Cornwall streets. Streets are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m., once crowds have largely dispersed.

Trucks block West End roads ahead of Celebration of Light fireworks

Residents will be able to get into the area via specific access points and must display a valid resident parking permit or proof of address.

Organizers say parking enforcement in the area will be strict.

Here is a map outlining the road closures during the event.

Celebrate responsibly

The public are advised to enjoy the festivities safely and responsibly.

Vancouver Police will be visible on the water, in Kitsilano, and on the beaches.

On Wednesday, they poured out about 30 drinks and made two arrests related to disturbing peace.

Firefighters also remind people to be responsible, especially if they smoke, and to properly dispose cigarettes as they are believed to be the leading cause of the outdoor fires burning through B.C.

Team Canada’s show will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 and will wrap up this year’s celebrations.

– With files from Jon Azpiri