Killer of Regina teen Hannah Leflar appealing adult prison sentence

The young Regina man convicted of stabbing his former girlfriend to death with a hunting knife when he was 16 is appealing his life sentence for first-degree murder.

Skylar Prockner, now 19, got an automatic life sentence with no parole for 10 years after pleading guilty earlier this year to killing Hannah Leflar in 2015.

Prockner was sentenced as an adult after months of argument.

That lifted the publication ban on his name and gave him a life sentence.

The Crown had sought an adult sentence, while the defence had argued that the youth had no criminal record before the homicide and had mental health issues.

The court had previously heard that Prockner had trouble coping with being dumped by Leflar, and that he eventually stabbed her multiple times after hiding outside her house and waiting for the 16-year-old to walk home from school.