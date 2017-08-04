Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, August 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The slight change in the upper level weather pattern will not be enough to get rid of all the smoke. The level of smoke will be variable, but because of the wind’s northerly influence, chances are that it will remain hazy for the valleys in the BC Southern Interior for at least the next couple of days.

Expect continued warm, dry and hazy conditions through the August Long Weekend under a persistent upper ridge.

Today’s daytime high range: 30C to 37C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​