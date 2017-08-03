Blogs
August 3, 2017 7:28 pm

John Oakley Show – Thursday August 3, 2017

It’s your one stop look at the best of Thursday’s Oakley Show! Iconic “House of Lords” is closing; overdose crisis in the GTA, a look at the mind of a man who would kill his child and more topics worthy of discussion.

 

Iconic House of Lords hair salon announces it is closing its doors

Mark Garner is the executive director of the Yonge Street BIA and tells AM640 that some of his members are seeing a 400% increase in their taxation.

Sue-Ann Levy Thursday 443

Toronto Sun investigative reporter Sue-Ann Levy joins AM640 every Tuesday and Thursday. Today she discusses the overdose crisis and the cost of construction work in Toronto parks.

6-year-old Toronto boy dead in apparent murder-suicide

Registered psychologist Oren Amitay joins AM640 and discusses how depressed or angry one must be to kill someone they love.

Topics worthy of discussion

Vince Gasparro, David Wills and Adrienne Batra get into a passionate debate on some of the day’s big stories

