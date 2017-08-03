Regina civic services for Saskatchewan Day

Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures on Monday during Saskatchewan Day in Regina.

Civic Offices: Closed.

Landfill: Closed.

Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Paratransit: Operating holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/ Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Closed for annual maintenance.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre): Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor Pools: Open 12 to 8 p.m. (Wascana Pool: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Parking: Meters not in effect.