August 3, 2017 4:37 pm

Vancouver School Board byelection called for October

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

There will be a byelection for the Vancouver School Board on October 14.

By mid-October, Vancouver will once again have an elected school board.

Education Minister Rob Fleming has called a byelection for the Vancouver School Board (VSB) to be held on October 14.

That election will occur in conjunction with a byelection to replace Vancouver Councillor Geoff Meggs, who resigned to become chief of staff to Premier John Horgan.

The province estimates holding the byelections together will save about $1.5 million.

The VSB has been under the administration of a single, provincially appointed trustee since last October, when the board was fired by the BC Liberals’ then-Education Minister Mike Bernier.

