Vancouver School Board byelection called for October
By mid-October, Vancouver will once again have an elected school board.
Education Minister Rob Fleming has called a byelection for the Vancouver School Board (VSB) to be held on October 14.
That election will occur in conjunction with a byelection to replace Vancouver Councillor Geoff Meggs, who resigned to become chief of staff to Premier John Horgan.
The province estimates holding the byelections together will save about $1.5 million.
The VSB has been under the administration of a single, provincially appointed trustee since last October, when the board was fired by the BC Liberals’ then-Education Minister Mike Bernier.
More to come…
