Global Regina station manager Mitch Bozak retiring after over 30 years

After more than three decades in the news industry, Global Regina station manager Mitch Bozak is set to retire at the end of August.

“I wasn’t really sure that it was the time, but there is stuff going on in my personal life with a grandson and I wanted to spend a bit more time with both of my sons,” Bozak said Thursday.

Bozak started his career selling for both Rawlco Radio and Harvard Broadcasting before he joined the STV (now Global Regina) family in June of 1987.

During his 30-year career, a few things stand out.

“Even thirty-years ago, it was quite an accomplishment to being a part of getting a brand new TV station up and running and on the air in a short period of time. It was very rewarding and I also felt the same reward when we launched our Morning Show in 2011 as it was a new product for us that took a lot of work but everyone worked together to get it done.” Bozak recalled.

Mitch has lent a hand to many charities causes over the past three decades. He coached minor hockey for 18 years, soccer for seven years and he served on the University of Regina Alumni Association.

“I don’t think I could have a better place to have a career in, it’s the people inside Global and the people in the community that works together, and I have enjoyed all of that and meeting new people.”

Over the years, Mitch has seen many changes in the news industry but one thing that always stood out was that news is about the community.

“As local news, we are the voice of the community and when I see that we can cover stories and get answers for people who can’t otherwise and we are objective, I think that is so important and I feel good about that because it is about our community,” Bozak added.

It didn’t take Bozak long to answer what he will miss most about coming to Global Regina every day.

“No doubt, I will miss the people as there are so many great people here that are fun to work with on a day to day basis.”

When asked what his first plans were for retirement, Bozak said he can’t wait to attend the Leafs home opener this season.

Bozak will be replaced by Michael Fulmes as the new station manager at Global Regina.