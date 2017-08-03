Bomb squad called after First World War shell found in Buckhorn landfill site

A Canadian Forces bomb squad was called to a landfill site just east of Buckhorn, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon to deal with an explosive device.

Peterborough County OPP say the Buckhorn Transfer Station, just east of the hamlet, was closed after a resident brought an undetonated First World War artillery shell into the household hazardous waste depot.

Please be advised that the Buckhorn Transfer Station is TEMPORARILY CLOSED until further notice. — Trent Lakes (@TrentLakesOnt) August 2, 2017

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from CFB Trenton attended the scene which is about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough. They destroyed the device.

RELATED: ‘War time era’ mortar shell found at former Camp X site east of Toronto

OPP are warning residents to not touch any items like bombs, shells, grenades or other munitions, and to call the police to deal with them.

The landfill reopened on Thursday morning.