August 3, 2017 5:40 pm

Bomb squad called after First World War shell found in Buckhorn landfill site

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

This First World War mortar was found at the dump in Buckhorn, Ont., on Aug. 2, 2017.

OPP photo
A Canadian Forces bomb squad was called to a landfill site just east of Buckhorn, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon to deal with an explosive device.

Peterborough County OPP say the Buckhorn Transfer Station, just east of the hamlet, was closed after a resident brought an undetonated First World War artillery shell into the household hazardous waste depot.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from CFB Trenton attended the scene which is about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough. They destroyed the device.

OPP are warning residents to not touch any items like bombs, shells, grenades or other munitions, and to call the police to deal with them.

The landfill reopened on Thursday morning.

