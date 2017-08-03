Bomb squad called after First World War shell found in Buckhorn landfill site
A Canadian Forces bomb squad was called to a landfill site just east of Buckhorn, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon to deal with an explosive device.
Peterborough County OPP say the Buckhorn Transfer Station, just east of the hamlet, was closed after a resident brought an undetonated First World War artillery shell into the household hazardous waste depot.
Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from CFB Trenton attended the scene which is about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough. They destroyed the device.
RELATED: ‘War time era’ mortar shell found at former Camp X site east of Toronto
OPP are warning residents to not touch any items like bombs, shells, grenades or other munitions, and to call the police to deal with them.
The landfill reopened on Thursday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.