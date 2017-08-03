RCMP lay murder charge after woman found dead in northern Alberta

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead outside a home in Desmarais, Alta. on July 31.

The woman was later identified as 21-year-old Joelle Cardinal.

Police said a number of people witnessed the attack and helped identify the suspect in Cardinal’s death as 20-year-old Dwayne Beauregard, who knew her.

On Aug. 1, police found Beauregard in a home in Desmarais and arrested him without incident on outstanding warrants from another police agency.

On Aug. 2, he was formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with Cardinal’s death.

Desmarais RCMP’s Victim Services Unit has been providing support to the victim’s family and anyone else who might need the services, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The accused will make his first court appearance in Edmonton via CCTV on Friday, Aug. 4.

Desmarais is located about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich