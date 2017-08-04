Trial date expected for Edward Downey, accused of murders of Taliyah Marsman & mother Sara Baillie

A trial date is expected to be set Friday for a Calgary man accused of killing five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

In May, Edward Downey was ordered to stand trial for two counts of first-degree murder.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Sara Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016. That sparked an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Calgary police found Taliyah’s body three days later just outside of the city limits.

Police said they believed the little girl was killed just hours after Baillie.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, family of the victims announced several memorial tributes.

A bench in Bowness Park reads: “Your laughter will forever fill our hearts.”

Taliyah’s love for dance will also live on through the Taliyah Leigh Memorial Scholarship Award.

