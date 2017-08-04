Crime
August 4, 2017 7:00 am

Trial date expected for Edward Downey, accused of murders of Taliyah Marsman & mother Sara Baillie

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Edward Downey

Global News
A trial date is expected to be set Friday for a Calgary man accused of killing five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

In May, Edward Downey was ordered to stand trial for two counts of first-degree murder.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Watch below from May 29: A decision came down in the preliminary inquiry for a Calgary man accused of killing Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Nancy Hixt has the details.


Story continues below

Sara Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016. That sparked an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Calgary police found Taliyah’s body three days later just outside of the city limits.

READ MORE: Family of Taliyah Marsman, Sara Baillie speak of loss: ‘they’ll always be in our hearts’

Police said they believed the little girl was killed just hours after Baillie.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, family of the victims announced several memorial tributes.

A bench in Bowness Park reads: “Your laughter will forever fill our hearts.”

Taliyah’s love for dance will also live on through the Taliyah Leigh Memorial Scholarship Award.

Watch below: Nancy Hixt reports on the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Taliyah Marsman and Sara Baillie.

