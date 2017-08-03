Crime
August 3, 2017

London Police Hate Crime unit seeks witnesses in burned Pride flag case

Brad Schweitzer holds up the pride flag, which he discovered folded on his porch with cigarette burns.

London Police Service Hate Crime detectives are investigating after a Pride flag was torn from a pole and burned with cigarettes in Wortley Village during London’s Pride week.

Police say the incident occurred between 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 24 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Brad Schweitzer, who lives at the home with his partner, Steve Knott, discovered the flag as he left for work that Tuesday.

“I looked out the door, and I saw our flag was down and it was folded on our porch. So I assumed that maybe the wind had caught it,” Schweitzer told AM980.

Schweitzer said he assumed someone had just been messing around after coming home drunk from a bar, but neighbours were concerned that it could be a hate crime.

Police are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

