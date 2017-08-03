London Police Hate Crime unit seeks witnesses in burned Pride flag case

London Police Service Hate Crime detectives are investigating after a Pride flag was torn from a pole and burned with cigarettes in Wortley Village during London’s Pride week.

Police say the incident occurred between 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 24 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Brad Schweitzer, who lives at the home with his partner, Steve Knott, discovered the flag as he left for work that Tuesday.

“I looked out the door, and I saw our flag was down and it was folded on our porch. So I assumed that maybe the wind had caught it,” Schweitzer told AM980.

Schweitzer said he assumed someone had just been messing around after coming home drunk from a bar, but neighbours were concerned that it could be a hate crime.

Police are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).