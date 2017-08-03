Police arrest 4 after observing suspected cocaine deal in Lindsay, Ont.

Four people have been arrested after officers from two police forces say they witnessed a drug deal in downtown Lindsay, Ont., earlier this week.

Officers with the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say they observed a suspected drug deal on Kent Street West early on the evening of Aug. 1, 2017.

Four people were arrested at the scene and police say they recovered crack cocaine.

Shortly afterwards, police raided an apartment on Kent Street West and seized more cocaine along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Charged with trafficking cocaine are Brian McFadden and Amanda Miller, 35. Joel Smith, 30, and Blake Stubbs, 24, also of Lindsay were charged with possession of cocaine. All live in Lindsay.