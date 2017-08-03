Crime
August 3, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: August 3, 2017 2:39 pm

Man wanted by police in violent northwest Calgary home invasion

Achor Jal, 20, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for five counts of breach of recognizance and one count of break and enter.

Calgary Polcie Service handout
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Panorama Hills that left two people with serious injuries.

It happened in the 100 block of Panatella Park N.W. at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

Police said an unknown number of people forced their way into the home, then used weapons to repeatedly assault the man and teenage boy inside.

Both victims suffered serious injuries.

Police said the attackers ransacked the home and left with stolen items.

“Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and are currently exploring possible motives,” police said in a Thursday news release.

Achor Jal, 20, of Calgary, is currently wanted on warrants for five counts of breach of recognizance and one count of break and enter. He is 6’4” tall and approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

